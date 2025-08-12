The top diplomats of Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed the implementation of a joint peace declaration signed between the two countries and the US in Washington last week.
A statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the matter during a phone call, and reaffirmed their readiness to continue direct dialogue.
They also discussed confidence-building measures.
An almost identical statement was also issued by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.
On Friday, the two Southern Caucasus neighbours signed the joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House along with US President Donald Trump.
The declaration aimed to end decades of conflict by committing the parties to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes and normalise relations.
They also shared the text of the 17-point peace deal on Monday, which confirms mutual recognition of borders, renounces territorial claims, bans deployment of third-party forces along their mutual border, and outlines steps for establishing diplomatic ties.
Both countries have fought a series of cross-border wars in the Karabakh region within Azerbaijan since the late 1980s. Baku fully liberated its territory in 2023.