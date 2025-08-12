The top diplomats of Azerbaijan and Armenia have discussed the implementation of a joint peace declaration signed between the two countries and the US in Washington last week.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the matter during a phone call, and reaffirmed their readiness to continue direct dialogue.

They also discussed confidence-building measures.

An almost identical statement was also issued by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

On Friday, the two Southern Caucasus neighbours signed the joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House along with US President Donald Trump.