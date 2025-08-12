WAR ON GAZA
EU, international partners call for swift response to 'unimaginable' Gaza suffering
A joint statement from 24 countries urges Israel to lift restrictions on Gaza aid as the hunger crisis deepens.
Gaza / AA
August 12, 2025

Foreign ministers from 24 countries and senior EU officials have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached "unimaginable levels" and urged Israel to lift restrictions on aid and international NGOs operating in the territory.

"The humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels. Famine is unfolding before our eyes. Urgent action is needed now to halt and reverse starvation. Humanitarian space must be protected, and aid should never be politicised," they said on Tuesday in a joint statement issued by the EU.

The signatories - which include the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, as well as top EU officials - warned that "due to restrictive new registration requirements, essential international NGOs may be forced to leave the OPTs (occupied Palestinian territories) imminently which would worsen the humanitarian situation still further."

"We call on the government of Israel to provide authorisation for all international NGO aid shipments and to unblock essential humanitarian actors from operating.

"Immediate, permanent and concrete steps must be taken to facilitate safe, large-scale access for the UN, international NGOs and humanitarian partners," the statement said.

Pushing for a ceasefire

"All crossings and routes must be used to allow a flood of aid into Gaza, including food, nutrition supplies, shelter, fuel, clean water, medicine and medical equipment. Lethal force must not be used at distribution sites, and civilians, humanitarians and medical workers must be protected."

The ministers and EU officials also expressed appreciation for ongoing mediation efforts, stating: "We are grateful to the US, Qatar and Egypt for their efforts in pushing for a ceasefire and pursuing peace. We need a ceasefire that can end the war, for hostages to be released and aid to enter Gaza by land unhindered."

Israel has faced mounting criticism over its 22-month-long war on Gaza, with United Nations-backed experts warning of widespread famine unfolding in the besieged territory.

The death toll from forcedf starvation in Gaza has risen to 227, including 103 children, as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave deepens.

Israel's genocidal war on the occupied enclave has killed at least 61,499 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

