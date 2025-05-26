POLITICS
1 min read
Maduro's alliance wins most votes in Venezuelan elections
Venezuela’s ruling party won the most votes in elections with a 42.6 percent turnout while the opposition boycotted and gained just 6.25 percent of votes.
Maduro’s coalition secured nearly all governor seats in the vote. / Reuters
May 26, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s party won most of the votes dominated parliamentary and regional elections on Sunday, according to the electoral council (CNE).

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies secured 82.68 percent of the national assembly votes and 23 of 24 governor seats, the council said.

Voter turnout was 42.6 percent in elections boycotted by the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Alliance, which garnered just 6.25 percent of the votes.

CNE President Elvis Amoroso said the process was highly transparent, highlighting Venezuela’s electoral system as a global example.

The ruling alliance received 4.55 million votes out of 5.5 million cast, marking a sweeping victory amid the opposition’s absence, Amoroso noted.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado had urged supporters to boycott the polls, citing doubts over transparency.

Over 21 million registered voters participated in choosing 24 governors, 285 parliament members, and 260 regional council members for the 2026–2031 legislative term.

For the first time, officials were elected in the resource-rich Esequibo region, contested between Venezuela and Guyana.

TRT Global - Venezuela arrests dozens of 'mercenaries' for plotting election disruption

President Maduro has said security forces thwarted attempts to incite violence before the elections.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
