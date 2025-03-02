WORLD
1 min read
France, UK propose a month-long truce in Ukraine
France also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3 and 3.5 percent of GDP to respond to Washington's shifting priorities.
France, UK propose a month-long truce in Ukraine
France, UK propose a month-long truce in Ukraine / AP
March 2, 2025

France and Britain are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine "in the air, at sea" after crisis talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

In an interview with France's Le Figaro newspaper, Macron said that such a truce would not, initially at least, cover ground fighting.

The problem there was it would be very difficult to check that it was being respected given the size of the front line, he said.

Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: "There won't be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks."

Macron also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3 and 3.5 percent of GDP to respond to Washington's shifting priorities and Russia's ‘militarisation’.

"For three years, the Russians have spent 10 percent of their GDP on defence," he told the paper.

"So we have to prepare for what's next."

Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us