Türkiye's Parliament has unanimously adopted a motion condemning Israel's ongoing genocide on Gaza, its broader regional actions, and ongoing attacks targeting Iran.

In a statement, published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday, the lawmakers said the Israeli regime has committed "crimes against humanity" through decades of occupation, systemic violence, and recent bombardments that killed thousands in Gaza.

They also denounced Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as "provocative and threatening" and warning they risk dragging the region into wider war.

"We strongly condemn Israel's attacks on Iran and the genocide it has carried out against the people of Gaza," the motion read.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly said it would stand with "the innocent peoples of the region" and support efforts to build lasting peace through diplomacy.

The Turkish Parliament also called on international institutions and governments to end their silence, urging them to take "legal and diplomatic responsibility" in the face of what it described as state-backed violence.

The motion, adopted on June 17 and addressed to the United Nations, said Türkiye would continue to back efforts for peace, stability, and justice in the Middle East.