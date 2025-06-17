President Donald Trump has rejected the US intelligence community's conclusion that Iran is not developing a nuclear weapon, insisting Tehran was "very close" to obtaining one before Israel launched air strikes that triggered a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

"I don't care what she said. I think they were very close to having one," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to testimony by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

In remarks to Congress in March, Gabbard stated that the intelligence community "continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon" and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "has not authorised" the weapons programme, which the US and the IAEA say was suspended in 2003.

She added that spy agencies are continuing to monitor whether Tehran reauthorises the programme.

On Tuesday, Gabbard, however, told reporters that her position was consistent with Trump's.

"What President Trump is saying is the same thing I said in my annual threat assessment," she said, blaming the media for misrepresenting her comments.

'Their cities have been blown to pieces'

CNN, citing four unnamed sources, reported that US intelligence still assesses Iran is not currently building a bomb and would need two to three years to assemble and deliver one.

Tensions in the region have soared since Friday, when Israel carried out air strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities as well as civilian areas.

Tehran said more than 224 people were killed and over 1,000 wounded in the Israeli strikes.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks that, according to Israeli officials, killed at least 24 people and injured hundreds.

One US official told CNN that the Israeli aggression may have only delayed Iran's nuclear capabilities by a few months.

While Israel caused damage at the Natanz site, the heavily protected Fordow facility was reportedly left intact.

The strikes also disrupted indirect nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump suggested he has little interest in restarting the talks.

"I told them to do the deal. They should have done the deal. Their cities have been blown to pieces. They’ve lost a lot of people," Trump said.

"I'm not too much in a mood to negotiate."