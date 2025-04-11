Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a sweeping call for international justice, regional reconciliation, and a more inclusive global order, in a speech that underscored Türkiye’s assertive diplomatic posture and its strong criticism of Western inaction in the face of humanitarian crises.

Speaking at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, Erdogan emphasised the importance of dialogue over conflict and moral clarity over geopolitical calculation.

“We once again declare that we prefer dialogue over conflict, and common mind and global conscience over polarisation,” he told an audience of global leaders, diplomats, and policy experts gathered at the high-profile event themed “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.”

Erdogan renewed his long-standing criticism of the United Nations Security Council, reiterating his signature phrase, “The world is bigger than five,” a reference to the Council's five permanent members.

“Because humanity is bigger than five,” he said, arguing that the current structure of global governance no longer fits its purpose and fails to reflect the aspirations or demographics of the modern world.

Ankara has long advocated for a more equitable international system, where developing nations have a stronger voice.

Message to the region: Türkiye here to stay

The Turkish president also made a firm declaration of Türkiye’s enduring presence and leadership in the region, invoking centuries of historical ties and national identity.

“We are not merely inhabitants of this geography; we are also its rightful owners,” he said. “We have been here for a thousand years, and God willing, we will remain here for many more centuries to come.”

Erdogan’s remarks come amid a shifting regional landscape, where Türkiye has been recalibrating its foreign policy — engaging in normalisation efforts, expanding its economic footprint, and improving its diplomatic network in the South Caucasus, Balkans, and the Middle East.

Reviving strategic ties with the US

In a notable pivot to international relations, Erdogan also addressed Türkiye’s future engagement with the United States — tying it to both economic and personal dimensions.

“I believe that in President Trump’s second term, with the contribution of our close friendship, our relations with the United States will flourish in every area,” Erdogan said, making one of his most explicit endorsements of a potential Trump return to office.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Washington, emphasising the ambitious $100 billion bilateral trade target.

“We attach great importance to our 100 billion dollar trade target with our ally and strategic partner, the USA,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing global tensions over tariffs and protectionism, Erdogan signaled Türkiye’s pragmatic approach.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the intensifying commercial competition over customs tariffs does not become destructive; Türkiye will be one of the winners of this process,” he added.

Relations with the EU

Erdogan made a strong appeal for Türkiye’s long-delayed accession to the European Union, arguing that both geopolitical realities and shared interests demand a serious revival of the process.

“Türkiye should immediately gain a seat as a full member of the EU. We are ready and determined to advance the process and expect concrete steps from the EU,” he said.

Erdogan also underscored Ankara’s growing role in the continent’s security architecture, pointing to current conflicts and strategic vulnerabilities.

“It once again became clear that European security cannot be considered without Türkiye, who is also ready to take responsibility in the future,” he added, referencing Türkiye’s position as a key NATO member and regional power broker.

Dialogue on Syria, but no room for misinterpretation

Erdogan also addressed developments in Syria, urging all parties not to squander what he described as a critical opportunity for lasting regional stability.

“With the December 8 revolution, we cannot allow the opportunity to establish lasting stability in not only Syria but our entire region to be wasted,” he said, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to a peaceful resolution.

While emphasising the role of diplomacy, Erdogan warned against misreading Ankara’s restraint.

“No one should misunderstand our approach to solving issues through dialogue; our composure should not lead anyone to false ambition,” he noted.

He added that Türkiye is coordinating closely with key regional powers to preserve Syria’s unity and sovereignty.

“In preserving Syria's territorial integrity, we are in agreement and close dialogue with influential actors in the region, including Trump and Putin,” Erdogan stated.

Condemns Israeli actions, slams international silence

In some of his strongest remarks, Erdogan condemned Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, describing it as a massacre and warning that silence from the international community amounts to complicity.

“Remaining silent about Israel's massacres is to be complicit in this crime,” he said, directly challenging world powers and international institutions that have failed to halt the violence.

"As long as Israel's state terror in Gaza continues, ceasefire efforts are sabotaged, and bombs rain down on the innocent, achieving lasting peace will be quite difficult,” he added.

Türkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and accountability for civilian casualties.

A vision of peace and prosperity

Erdogan outlined a forward-looking regional vision rooted in peace, development, and shared prosperity. “We want to see a region where reconciliation prevails instead of conflict, where prosperity reigns instead of bloodshed, tears, pain, and tension,” he said, expressing hope for a more stable and inclusive future.

He said Türkiye's foreign policy aims to create such a world — not just for present generations, but for future ones.

“We wish to leave such a world to our children,” he noted, underscoring the intergenerational stakes of today’s global decisions.

Türkiye's expanding diplomatic footprint

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum has increasingly become a showcase for Türkiye’s global engagement and soft power, drawing leaders and diplomats from across continents.

This year’s forum comes amid heightened global instability — from war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East to the erosion of trust in multilateral institutions.

Erdogan’s speech captured both Türkiye’s frustrations with the current global order and its desire to help shape a new one — one that, in his words, centers justice, inclusivity, and peace over power politics.