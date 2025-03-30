Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone calls with world leaders to discuss regional and global issues, and extend Eid greetings.

During a phone call on Sunday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to work with Algiers to halt the ongoing Israeli attacks in Palestine and ensure a ceasefire is established.

Türkiye will continue to make efforts to enhance the relations between the two nations through steps to be taken and visits to be made, he added, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan held a separate phone call with Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

He stressed that efforts will continue to further advance cooperation between Türkiye and Turkmenistan in all areas. The call also addressed regional and global issues.

Later in the day, Erdogan also held a phone call with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during which the two leaders discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.

"President Erdogan stated during the call that the relations between Türkiye and Indonesia have developed in a pleasing direction, and this progress will continue through mutual visits and steps to enhance cooperation," the Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan also spoke on the phone with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which he praised the strength of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye as “pleasing”.

He added that bilateral cooperation will continue to increase in the upcoming period.

Erdogan also held a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and stressed that efforts will continue to advance the high-level strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

In another call, Erdogan assured that Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan will continue to enhance cooperation in all areas while speaking to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov.

Israel’s relentless war on Palestine’s Gaza remained in the spotlight during the president’s calls with world leaders.

Speaking with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, “President Erdogan stated that the Eid was met with sadness due to Israel's atrocities in Gaza, and underlined that Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Palestine on every platform,” the Communications Directorate said.

In yet another phone call with Pakistan’s Premier Shahbaz Sharif, Erdogan underlined that Türkiye will not leave Gaza alone and will continue to advocate for Palestine’s rightful cause.

Also speaking with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Erdogan stressed that it is essential to unite against Israeli aggression and enhance efforts for a lasting ceasefire and peace with the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

The Turkish president extended his Eid greetings to all the leaders.