Brazil will request to intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the country is in the "final stages" of submitting a formal intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

South Africa filed a case in 2023 asking the ICJ to declare that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its carnage against besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Other countries — such as Türkiye, Spain, and Colombia — had already asked the court to intervene in the case.

The decision was reported earlier by the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by Reuters news agency.

Israeli genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed over 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

It has also blocked the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid, and only allowed a controversial US-backed aid group that was established to bypass the UN aid work and condemned as a "death trap."