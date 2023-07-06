WORLD
1 MIN READ
OceanGate suspends operations after Titan sub disaster
Five people died in June 2023 after a Titan submersible, owned by OceanGate, imploded in the North Atlantic Ocean.
The Titan submersible imploded, killing five people who were on an expedition in the North Atlantic Ocean in June 2023. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 6, 2023

OceanGate has announced the suspension of “all exploration and commercial operations”.

The decision announced on its website on Thursday, comes after the Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion during a mission to the Titanic shipwreck on June 18.

The disaster left the company's CEO, Stockton Rush, and four passengers dead. Communication with the Titan submersible was cut off shortly after the dive.

The submersible was owned and operated by Ocean Gate Expeditions, a private research and ocean adventure tourism company.

Studies determined that the submersible imploded and sank and the five onboard were killed.

SOURCE:AA
