Israeli authorities have imposed a gag order on a new investigation by the Shin Bet domestic security service into a senior official in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, Haaretz newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the investigation also involves “another individual, a protest activist who is not employed in Netanyahu’s office”.

“The gag order was issued last week, and stipulates a 30-day publication ban on the details of the case,” the daily said on Sunday.

No details were provided about the nature of the case.

Haaretz said it filed a request on Saturday to lift the publication ban, citing “the importance of publicising the case given its circumstances and emphasising the principles of press freedom and the public's right to know”.

Haaretz did not disclose the specific charges against the Netanyahu aide or the reasons for the investigation.

Criminal probe launched into Israel PM's wife Sara Netanyahu Sara Netanyahu faces probe for harassing a witness, disrupting course of justice, according to reports. 🔗



Corruption cases loom over Netanyahu

In recent months, the Shin Bet has launched multiple investigations into employees and officials in Netanyahu’s office, including senior advisers.



Some cases have involved accusations of leaking sensitive security documents to foreign media outlets.

Netanyahu already faces three separate cases of corruption against him. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations “fake”.

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 48,500 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 7, 2023.