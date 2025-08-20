INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Afghan soil won't be used against neighbours, top Taliban official says in talks with China
Amir Khan Muttaqi also describes ties with China as “progressing” and says Kabul considers China “a good trading partner,” as the bilateral trade has reached $1 billion.
Afghan soil won't be used against neighbours, top Taliban official says in talks with China
Afghanistan's acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi hosts meeting with Chinese and Pakistani special envoys Yue Xiaoyong and Mohammad Sadiq. / Photo: Xinhua / Others
August 20, 2025

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has emphasised that the country’s soil will never be used against its neighbours during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, on Wednesday, marking Wang’s second trip to Kabul since March 2022.

Ahead of a trilateral meeting between the Chinese, Afghan and Pakistani top diplomats, Wang and Muttaqi held a bilateral meeting, discussing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, said a statement by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

RelatedTRT Global - China the guide as Pakistan, Afghanistan start new journey on old path

He made “practical proposals” regarding the expansion of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and China, particularly in the areas of transportation, banking, and balancing trade, said the statement.

According to the Afghan statement, Wang described ties with Kabul as “progressing and considered the expansion of cooperation in various fields noteworthy.”

“The relevant institutions of both countries are working to further increase Afghanistan’s exports to China,” Wang said, adding that Beijing is eager to support the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

RelatedTRT Global - Afghanistan joins Beijing's multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Recommended

Notably, Beijing has pushed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the BRI, to Afghanistan.

Kabul is hosting the first multilateral diplomatic development, bringing together top diplomats of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The interim Afghan administration has only been officially recognised by Russia since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will represent Pakistan.

During the trilateral meeting, "comprehensive discussions will be held on a range of diplomatic topics, including political, regional and economic cooperation," Hafiz Zia Ahmad, a spokesman for Kabul's Foreign Ministry, said in a post on the US social media company X.

The last round of trilateral talks between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in China in May.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us