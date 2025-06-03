WAR ON GAZA
Spain freezes Israeli missile contract, activates plans to cut defence ties
Defence Ministry orders suspension of Israeli missile manufacturing licence, effectively cancelling $310M contract for delivery of 168 Spike LR2 anti-tank systems.
Spanish Defence Minister calls Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide,” backs Palestine recognition. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

Spain’s Defence Ministry has ordered the suspension of an Israeli missile manufacturing licence, effectively cancelling a $310 million contract for the delivery of 168 Spike LR2 anti-tank systems meant for the Spanish Army and Marine Corps.

The decision, confirmed by Defence Ministry sources to Spanish news agency EFE on Tuesday, is part of Madrid’s broader effort to "reduce to zero" its technological dependency on Israel over its war on Gaza.

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles’ office also revoked the contract initially awarded in October 2023 to Pap Tecnos, the Spanish subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

The purchase included 168 launch units, 1,680 Spike LR2 missiles, and full logistical support.

The alternative system under consideration is the US-made FGM-148F Javelin, developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

RelatedTRT Global - Spain still importing arms from Israel despite Gaza-related prohibition — report

‘Obsolescence’

Although the ministry had previously justified the contract due to the "obsolescence" of Spain’s current missile systems and the technical capacity of Rafael as the sole qualified provider, it has now shifted its stance.

The Spike LR2 missile, praised as one of the world’s best for destroying tanks, is said to have been used by Israel in its Gaza offensive, sparking fresh controversy.

The latest move comes just six weeks after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ordered the Interior Ministry to unilaterally cancel a separate deal for more than 15 million Israeli-made bullets.

Last week, Secretary of State for Defence Amparo Valcarce said Spain was developing "disconnection plans" to ensure no future reliance on Israeli technology.

Emphasising that no active arms sales with Israel existed, Valcarce acknowledged that some ongoing programs still relied on Israeli companies, prompting exit strategies.

