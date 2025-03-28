At least 25 people were killed in Myanmar and one in Thailand, while 43 others were missing after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok following a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake with an epicentre in Myanmar's Sagaing region.

The first jolt was followed by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey on Friday.

One person was killed, and 43 others were trapped in a high-rise building under construction in the Chatuchak district, Bangkok, Thai PBS reported.

A monastery in Taungoo City in Myanmar also collapsed, killing five displaced children, reported Eleven Media Group.

At least 20 people were killed as the quake hit Shwe Pho Shing Mosque in the Mandalay Region during Friday prayers, reported Khit Thit media.

“It collapsed while we were worshipping. About three mosques collapsed. There are people trapped.



At least 20 people have died now. The death toll could be higher. The Shwe Pho Shing Mosque has also collapsed,” a rescue worker said.

Rescue efforts for the people trapped are ongoing.

‘State of emergency’

The historic Ava Bridge in Mandalay was also reported to have collapsed during the quake, while the historic Mandalay Palace was damaged.

State-run MRTV on its Telegram channel, citing a statement from the State Administration Council, said the National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency in the earthquake-affected areas of the Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, and northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, and Bago Region.

Thai authorities also declared Bangkok an “emergency zone” following the quake, according to the Thai PBS News.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand halted trading due to the earthquake, reported the Thai Enquirer.

A major hospital in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw is also reported to have received many casualties.

Both tremors, having a 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) depth, affected mobile phone communications.

Images shared by local media showed that buildings and roads were damaged. The jolts were also felt in the neighbouring countries.