Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Yumakli has announced that 10 people, including five forestry workers and five searching and rescuing personnel, were martyred while responding to a forest fire in central Eskisehir province.

"My condolences to our entire country. We are experiencing a very painful evening. Ten of our forest workers were martyred while trying to extinguish the fires. We are currently shutting down that area."

"We can't believe how this happened in such a small forest, not a very large one. They had already escaped danger yesterday, and we were very happy, but today we lost martyrs," the minister said.

"While responding to a forest fire that broke out in Eskisehir and reached the border of Afyonkarahisar, 19 of our forestry workers and five searching and rescuing volunteers were trapped in the fire due to adverse winds. Fourteen of our forestry workers are receiving treatment in hospitals," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says on X that "I was deeply saddened to learn of the martyrdom of five forestry workers and five AKUT volunteers while responding to a forest fire in Eskisehir.

I offer my condolences to their families and our nation, and may Allah have mercy on our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives to protect our forests."