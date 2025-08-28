Washington DC — The White House has declined to comment on possibility of US striking Venezuela as tensions rise between both sides amid reports of heavy American navy build-up in the region.

"I won't get ahead of the President with respect to any military action or questions about that ever, but what I will tell you is that many Caribbean nations and many nations in the region have applauded the administration's counter drug operations and efforts," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

Leavitt, however, said that Trump is "prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice."

The US Navy has deployed warships to the Caribbean and Pacific near Central and South America for counter-narcotics operations, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The force includes three destroyers, two landing dock ships, an amphibious assault ship, a cruiser, and a littoral combat ship. The destroyers are carrying US Coast Guard and law enforcement detachments responsible for making arrests during drug interdiction missions, the report said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned the military buildup, calling it an "illegal" attempt to topple his government.

On Wednesday, he said Venezuela was being "threatened" by US nuclear submarines in violation of international treaties.

Meanwhile, a US official told Reuters news agency that seven US warships, plus a nuclear-powered submarine, were in or en route to the region this week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed Trump that Argentina has joined the "international coalition" supporting the US offensive against drug trafficking and the Maduro government.

"The world is supporting us. Just last week, Ecuador, Paraguay, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago; today, Argentina. Everyone is joining us to help move this forward."