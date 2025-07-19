INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
2 min read
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US president repeated his claim of brokering May ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, though India disputes any outside role.
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
Trump says five jets were likely downed during India-Pakistan hostilities in May this year. / AP
July 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said he believes up to five military aircraft were shot down during recent hostilities between India and Pakistan that erupted following a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir in April.

Speaking at a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House on Friday, Trump said: "In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually."

The clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours followed an attack in April that killed 26 people.

New Delhi blamed the incident on Pakistan-based militants, a charge Islamabad denies.

In the aftermath, Indian jets bombed what it called "terrorist infrastructure" across the border on May 7, triggering air-to-air combat, drone strikes, missile attacks, and artillery exchanges.

RelatedTRT Global - Indian air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots back home

Pakistan has repeatedly maintained that it downed five Indian jets.

While officially India has refused to confirm the loss of aircraft but when asked by a Bloomberg correspondent in June if Pakistan was accurate in its claim that upto “six Indian jets” were downed, India’s Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan responded, “what is important is why they went down,” appearing to confirm losses without specifying a number.

India, too, has claimed that it hit Pakistan jets. While Islamabad denied losing any planes, it acknowledged damage to several air bases.

A ceasefire was reached on May 10.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for helping to bring about the truce, saying US pressure on both sides led to de-escalation.

However, India has publicly disagreed with that version of events, stating the ceasefire was achieved through direct communication between New Delhi and Islamabad, without third-party involvement.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump to work with India, Pakistan to settle ‘1000 years’ of Kashmir dispute
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us