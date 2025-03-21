POLITICS
Conor McGregor announces bid for Irish presidency
The former UFC fighters says he will challenge the Irish government, calls for referendum on EU Migration Pact
McGregor questioned why government officials “agree so fervently” with the pact / Reuters
March 21, 2025

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has announced his intention to run for the Irish presidency, pledging to challenge the government’s stance on the EU Migration Pact and advocating for a public referendum on the issue.

In a statement on Instagram, McGregor declared his opposition to the migration agreement, which Ireland must fully implement by June 12, 2026.

Last year, a woman who accused McGregor of "brutally raping and assaulting" her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 euros (A$400,000) by an Irish civil court jury. McGregor has since appealed the decision.

He criticized government officials for supporting the migration pact and vowed to give citizens the final say.

"Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!"

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum,” McGregor said.

“Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor the government’s choice to make. It is the people of Ireland’s choice! Always! That is a true democracy!”

McGregor questioned why government officials “agree so fervently” with the pact and called for debates followed by a public vote.

Wearing a green suit on Ireland’s national day, McGregor spoke in the official White House briefing room alongside the president’s press secretary before meeting Trump and Elon Musk in the Oval Office with his partner and children.

His announcement positions him as a challenger to the political establishment ahead of Ireland’s presidential election, which must take place by November 11, 2025.

The EU Migration Pact seeks to reform asylum and migration policies across the bloc, requiring member states to pass necessary legislation within the given timeframe.

SOURCE:AA
