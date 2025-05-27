Washington, DC, — Across the United States, wreaths are laid, and names are read aloud on Memorial Day.



It's a day set aside to remember military personnel who died while serving — an observance rooted in the aftermath of the Civil War, when communities began decorating soldiers' graves.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it has grown into a moment of reflection. For some, it's marked by parades and speeches. For others, it's a quiet visit to a morning ceremony at a local memorial.

The day offers a glimpse into how the country remembers its war dead — through public rituals, personal gestures, and a pause in the calendar that carries weight. It also coincides with the unofficial start of summer, blending remembrance with routine.

For two hours, the Annual National Memorial Day Parade would trace its way down Constitution Avenue — from Seventh to 17th Street — cutting through the capital like a river of remembrance.

More than 200,000 people gathered. More than 10,000 marched.

The last of a generation

The prelude to Memorial Day began under a crisp blue sky.



Military bands tuned up with precise grace. Trumpets pierced the air like folded letters from the front. Bagpipes keened. Families leaned closer together.

By 2 PM, the parade moved.



There was Scotty Hasting, veteran turned country singer, his voice a mix of gravel and grace.

There were celebrities — Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise.



Further down came the Grand Marshals: Medal of Honor recipients Brady, Byers, Davis, and Ingram. They passed by quietly, waving occasionally.

And then the last of a generation.

A dozen WWII veterans, seated in open-top vehicles, bundled against the breeze. Some still saluted. One nodded with eyes shut, as if counting names in his head.



A girl in a sundress clutched a small flag and shouted, "Thank you."

At Arlington, not far from the edge of the city's noise, the moment unfolded in parallel. US President Trump stood before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"Every day the Republic stands is only possible because of those who did what had to be done when duty called," he said.



"Our debt to them is eternal, and it does not diminish with time. It only grows and grows and grows with each passing year."

Memory in motion

A few miles away, people at the parade didn't hear him — but somehow, the words were there, stitched into the day. Into the hush before each drumbeat.

As the last float turned toward 17th Street, the rhythm slowed. Sidewalks emptied into the National Mall. The clouds lowered. But something lingered in the air — something quiet and real.

Questions echoed in the quiet.

What do America's future generation carry home from a day like this?

On the curb near 10th Street, a seven-year-old named Mateo held a toy bugle and a balloon. He'd come with his mother, Cristina, originally from Colombia, who became a citizen three years ago.

"He keeps asking why there are so many soldiers," she said, half-smiling, pulling his hood up against the gentle breeze.

A few feet away, two siblings from Virginia walked with their mother.

"I want them to feel proud of where they live," said their mother, Nadia, originally from Jordan. "But also to ask questions. That’s the balance, right? You teach respect — but not silence."

Flags, footsteps, questions

At one point, a boy with a buzzcut turned to his grandfather, pointing at a passing formation of Army Rangers. "I want to be in the parade."

The old man looked straight ahead.

Further down, on the steps of the National Archives, a woman with a stroller and a take-away coffee cup watched quietly as the Veterans of Foreign Wars passed by. Her daughter, no more than four, clapped with deliberate rhythm.

"She doesn’t understand war," the mother said. "She sees uniforms and claps. And maybe that's OK for now. The questions can come later."



A middle-aged man in a windbreaker, standing alone near the US Archives federal building, watched the last float disappear and told TRT World, "You come here thinking you’re just watching a parade. But it stays with you."