WORLD
1 min read
Russia shoots down over a dozen Ukrainian drones near Moscow
Russia's aviation authority halted flights at two of Moscow's airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo.
Russia shoots down over a dozen Ukrainian drones near Moscow
Several Russian media outlets shared videos purportedly showing debris from one of the downed drones in the city of Noginsk, east of the Russian capital. / Reuters
May 6, 2025

Russian air defence forces repelled attacks by 13 Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region and two other regions, Kaluga and Tula, south of the Russian capital, the defence ministry said.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday that three drones headed towards Moscow had been shot down. He gave no further details of the incident.

The defence ministry said two Ukrainian drones had been downed over the Moscow region, seven in the Kaluga and four in the Tula region.

Several Russian media outlets shared videos purportedly showing debris from one of the downed drones in the city of Noginsk, east of the Russian capital.

Russia's aviation authority halted flights at two of Moscow's airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, on Tuesday evening.

The drone attack comes just days before President Vladimir Putin hosts several world leaders in Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Separately, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, said one woman had been killed on Tuesday when her car was struck by a Ukrainian drone.

TRT Global - Ukraine drone strike disrupts air traffic in Russia

Over 100 drones targeted Russia overnight, days before Putin’s May 9 parade marking WWII's 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.

🔗

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us