Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan joins Türkiye's social media platform NEXT Sosyal
NEXT Sosyal surpassed 1 million users on August 16 and continues to grow rapidly.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also made his first post on NEXT Sosyal a day ago. / AA
a day ago

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan made her debut on NSosyal, or NEXT Sosyal, Türkiye's newly launched social media platform, with a message expressing excitement and gratitude.

"Hello from NSosyal. I am thrilled to be part of our indigenous, national and independent social network, and I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has given our nation this pride," she said in her first post on Tuesday.

"In this secure digital world that belongs to us, we will think, produce and shape the future with our shared values. With NSosyal, we are ready for a brand-new journey."

Her entry comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened his own account on NSosyal.

NSosyal, developed under the leadership of the Türkiye Technology Team (T3) Foundation, surpassed a million users on August 16 and continues to grow rapidly.

Marketed as a "clean and secure" alternative to global platforms, NSosyal has quickly climbed to the top of mobile app stores, recently ranking as the most popular free app in the "social network" category.

Since its beta launch, the platform has expanded rapidly, offering a space for users to share thoughts and content on news, technology, lifestyle and current events.

RELATEDTRT Global - Erdogan makes debut on Türkiye’s new social media platform NEXT Sosyal

The Turkish president and first lady's endorsement marked a boost for NSosyal, reinforcing Türkiye's push to promote locally developed digital platforms.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
