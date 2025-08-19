Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the outcomes of the meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.

In a phone call on Tuesday, they also discussed the outcomes of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

They addressed possible steps in the future to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Fidan expressing Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The two officials agreed on the need to stop the killing between the two warring nations, according to a statement by the US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Continue to support peace in Ukraine

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday that Türkiye will continue to back diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.