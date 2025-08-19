TÜRKİYE
Fidan, Rubio review outcomes of Washington talks on ending Ukraine war
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discuss possible steps in the future to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The two officials agreed on the need to stop the killing between the two warring nations. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the outcomes of the meeting in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders.

In a phone call on Tuesday, they also discussed the outcomes of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

They addressed possible steps in the future to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, with Fidan expressing Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The two officials agreed on the need to stop the killing between the two warring nations, according to a statement by the US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Continue to support peace in Ukraine

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday that Türkiye will continue to back diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine.

"We will continue to fully support diplomatic efforts for a just and lasting peace," Yilmaz stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Yilmaz noted that he took part in Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" group on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following earlier sessions held on Aug. 13 and 17.

"In the virtual meeting, participants exchanged updates and assessments regarding the talks held in Alaska between the presidents of the US and Russia, as well as discussions in Washington between President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of several European countries, and representatives of the EU and NATO," Yilmaz explained.

He underlined that direct talks between the parties in the coming period could mark "a new phase" for diplomacy. The initiative, led by the UK and France, envisions deploying peacekeeping troops from several European and NATO countries to post-war Ukraine.

Trump on Monday said the leaders discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, and his administration began preparations for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, and later a trilateral summit involving him.

The Washington meeting came after a Trump-Putin summit in the US state of Alaska aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRT World
