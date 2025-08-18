Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his first post on NEXT Sosyal, the country’s rapidly growing homegrown social media platform.

Quoting a line from poet Erdem Bayazit’s Soon the Day Will Rise — “A flower sprouted between concrete walls” — Erdogan on Monday asked followers, “Are you ready?”

His message was accompanied by the hashtag “We’re starting” and emojis of the Turkish flag, the Earth, and a rocket.

What is Next Sosyal?

The post came as NEXT Sosyal, developed under the leadership of the Türkiye Technology Team (T3) Foundation, surpassed a million users.