TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan makes debut on Türkiye’s new social media platform NEXT Sosyal
Erdogan’s first post comes as Türkiye’s new social media platform, NEXT Sosyal, surpasses a million users and rises to the top of app store rankings.
Erdogan makes debut on Türkiye’s new social media platform NEXT Sosyal
The Turkish social media platform, Next Sosyal, has surpassed 1 million users. / AA
August 18, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his first post on NEXT Sosyal, the country’s rapidly growing homegrown social media platform.

Quoting a line from poet Erdem Bayazit’s Soon the Day Will Rise — “A flower sprouted between concrete walls” — Erdogan on Monday asked followers, “Are you ready?”

His message was accompanied by the hashtag “We’re starting” and emojis of the Turkish flag, the Earth, and a rocket.

What is Next Sosyal?

The post came as NEXT Sosyal, developed under the leadership of the Türkiye Technology Team (T3) Foundation, surpassed a million users.

Recommended

The milestone was announced on Saturday by Selcuk Bayraktar, head of the TEKNOFEST Executive Board and T3 Foundation Board of Trustees.

Marketed as a “clean and secure” alternative to global platforms, NEXT Sosyal has quickly climbed to the top of mobile app stores, recently ranking as the most popular free app in the “social network” category.

Since its beta launch, the platform has expanded rapidly, offering a space for users to share thoughts and content on news, technology, lifestyle, and current events.

The president’s endorsement marked a symbolic boost for NEXT Sosyal, reinforcing Türkiye’s push to promote locally developed digital platforms.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us