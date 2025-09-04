"With the... development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, people could get younger as they grow older, and may even become immortal," Putin said, according to the translator.

Xi then spoke again as the camera cut away: "Predictions are, in this century, it may be... possible to live to 150 years old."

Putin confirmed the exchange during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Ah, I think it was when we were going to the parade that the Chairman spoke about this," he told reporters, referring to Xi.

"Modern means — both health improvement and medical means, and then even all kinds of surgical ones related to organ replacement — allow humanity to hope that active life will continue not as it does today," Putin added.