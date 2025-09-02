Somalia Red Crescent is training young people on first aid with the support of Turkish Red Crescent.

The Somalia Red Crescent is conducting projects to address the most basic needs of society by cooperating with local and international organisations.

The first aid and health training are particularly vital for communities affected by conflict and disasters, organisers say.

The Turkish Red Crescent provides support to young people and institutions in Somalia as one of the important partners.

Somalia Red Crescent Executive Director Mohammed Abdi Warsame and Instructor Ferhiye Abdullahi Hasan highlighted the importance of the first aid training conducted in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent in separate interviews with Anadolu.

Trainees satisfied

"We are training people. We chose the area near our coordination office because it was the region most affected by explosions, conflicts, and attacks in the country," Warsame said.