Somalia Red Crescent trains youth on first aid with Turkish Red Crescent's support
Organisers say the first aid and health training is particularly vital for communities affected by conflict and disasters.
More than 190 Somali youth have received the first aid training support by the Turkish Red Crescent. / AA
September 2, 2025

Somalia Red Crescent is training young people on first aid with the support of Turkish Red Crescent.

The Somalia Red Crescent is conducting projects to address the most basic needs of society by cooperating with local and international organisations.

The first aid and health training are particularly vital for communities affected by conflict and disasters, organisers say.

The Turkish Red Crescent provides support to young people and institutions in Somalia as one of the important partners.

Somalia Red Crescent Executive Director Mohammed Abdi Warsame and Instructor Ferhiye Abdullahi Hasan highlighted the importance of the first aid training conducted in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent in separate interviews with Anadolu.

Trainees satisfied

"We are training people. We chose the area near our coordination office because it was the region most affected by explosions, conflicts, and attacks in the country," Warsame said.

He emphasised the importance of giving young people skills and experience, saying, "We train young people to join the community and stand on their own feet."

The Turkish Red Crescent's support is invaluable, and Warsame expressed gratitude, saying, "We thank the Turkish state and its people."

He added: "The Turkish Red Crescent delegation has been our first official partner as Somali Red Crescent. We would like to thank them, the Turkish state and people for all their support."

Instructor Ferhiye Abdullahi Hasan said a total of 945 people had received the first aid training so far.

He noted that the trainees, drawn from different areas and age groups, had expressed satisfaction with the training.

SOURCE:AA
