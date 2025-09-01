BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Angola plans to open a new oil refinery before end of 2025
Angola's planned 30,000-barrel-per-day Cabinda oil refinery, the first to be built since independence a half-century ago, will begin producing fuel by year-end, the government said on Monday.
Angola plans to open a new oil refinery before end of 2025
Angola is Africa's number two crude oil producer, behind Nigeria. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2025

Angola's planned 30,000-barrel-per-day Cabinda oil refinery, the first to be built since independence a half-century ago, will begin producing fuel by year-end, the Southern African country's oil and gas minister said on Monday.

The project, which will be Angola's second oil refinery, will help make Sub-Saharan Africa's No.2 crude producer less dependent on costly fuel imports amid government efforts to eliminate fuel subsidies that have triggered protests.

"Today we can confirm that the Cabinda refinery is entering its decisive phase and that by the end of the year, Angola will have the first commercial derivatives produced at this unit," Diamantino Azevedo, the oil and gas minister, said at an inauguration ceremony also attended by Angola's president.

Gemcorp, a London-based emerging markets investment firm, is the largest shareholder in the plant and previously said the first phase would supply 5-10% of the country's fuel needs.

Recommended

Angola imports more than 70% of its refined fuel

State-owned oil company Sonangol holds the remaining 10% shareholding and supplies the refinery with feedstock. Angola imports around 72% of its domestic fuel consumption or some 3.3 million metric tonnes of refined petroleum products each year, according to Sonangol.

Investment for the first phase reached $500 million to $550 million, Gemcorp told Reuters last year, higher than initial estimates as costs rose due to the pandemic and inflation.

A second phase is expected to take crude processing capacity up to 60,000 bpd and bring a diesel and jet fuel-producing hydrocracking unit online.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us