Angola's planned 30,000-barrel-per-day Cabinda oil refinery, the first to be built since independence a half-century ago, will begin producing fuel by year-end, the Southern African country's oil and gas minister said on Monday.

The project, which will be Angola's second oil refinery, will help make Sub-Saharan Africa's No.2 crude producer less dependent on costly fuel imports amid government efforts to eliminate fuel subsidies that have triggered protests.

"Today we can confirm that the Cabinda refinery is entering its decisive phase and that by the end of the year, Angola will have the first commercial derivatives produced at this unit," Diamantino Azevedo, the oil and gas minister, said at an inauguration ceremony also attended by Angola's president.

Gemcorp, a London-based emerging markets investment firm, is the largest shareholder in the plant and previously said the first phase would supply 5-10% of the country's fuel needs.