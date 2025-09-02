Former Justice Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Constant Mutamba, has been sentenced to three years of forced labour for embezzling public funds, including reparations for war victims.

Mutamba has also been barred from holding public office for five years.

The 37-year-old was found guilty of violating the rules in the awarding of a contract worth around $20 million to build a prison near the northeastern city of Kisangani.

The politician, who resigned on June 18 in the wake of the allegations, has claimed to be victim of a "political plot."

House arrest

As the ex-minister made his way to the hearing on Tuesday, the army and police were out in force around the Court of Cassation in the capital Kinshasa to prevent unrest among his supporters, AFP reporters saw.