Türkiye launched its eighth national ship, the multirole frigate TCG Icel (F-518), during a ceremony at Sefine Shipyard in the northwestern province of Yalova on Monday.

The TCG Icel project was signed on April 6, 2023, between Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB), the shipyard joint venture TAIS, and defence firm STM to produce seven units of the “Istif-class” frigates. Two of the seven are in construction at the Sefine Shipyard.

The TCG Icel can perform in surveillance, reconnaissance, patrol, anti-submarine warfare, air defence, self-defence, and search and rescue missions in all weather conditions up to sea state five, or up to 13 feet (four metres).

The frigate will work in protecting maritime transport in coastal waters, tracking and preventing terrorist attacks, and providing amphibious support.

The TCG Icel is 113 metres (370.7 feet) long with a total capacity of around 3,200 tonnes.

The frigate features a combination of gas turbine and diesel engines, capable of a maximum speed of 29 knots and over. The vessel has a range of 5,700 nautical miles at 14 knots and 4,000 nautical miles at 19 knots with 95 percent fuel consumption.