TCG Icel: Türkiye unveils its eighth indigenous naval vessel
The multi-role frigate TCG Icel boasts domestic weapons systems, sensors; 200 Turkish suppliers involved in construction, with the domestically-produced components over 70 percent.
The TCG Icel is 113 meters (370.7 feet) long with a total capacity of around 3,200 tons. / AA
September 2, 2025

Türkiye launched its eighth national ship, the multirole frigate TCG Icel (F-518), during a ceremony at Sefine Shipyard in the northwestern province of Yalova on Monday.

The TCG Icel project was signed on April 6, 2023, between Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB), the shipyard joint venture TAIS, and defence firm STM to produce seven units of the “Istif-class” frigates. Two of the seven are in construction at the Sefine Shipyard.

The TCG Icel can perform in surveillance, reconnaissance, patrol, anti-submarine warfare, air defence, self-defence, and search and rescue missions in all weather conditions up to sea state five, or up to 13 feet (four metres).

The frigate will work in protecting maritime transport in coastal waters, tracking and preventing terrorist attacks, and providing amphibious support.

The TCG Icel is 113 metres (370.7 feet) long with a total capacity of around 3,200 tonnes.

The frigate features a combination of gas turbine and diesel engines, capable of a maximum speed of 29 knots and over. The vessel has a range of 5,700 nautical miles at 14 knots and 4,000 nautical miles at 19 knots with 95 percent fuel consumption.

The frigate can remain at sea for at least two weeks with provisions and water capacity, while the ship’s helicopter deck will allow for 10-tonne helicopters or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) stationed on it.

The TCG Icel boasts homegrown weapon systems, sensors, and software. The 76-millimetre gun made by Turkish firm MKE, Gokdeniz close air defence system, Midlas vertical launch system, and Atmaca anti-ship missiles are among some of the domestic items.

The 3D air and surface search radar, fire control radar, electro-optical search and tracking system, electronic warfare system, and network combat management system ADVENT will also be integrated with the weapons.

The TCG Icel was made by 200 supplier companies’ efforts, with a domestically-produced content rate of over 70 percent.

SOURCE:AA
