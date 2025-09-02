Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye says Africa could help feed the whole world, saying youth must be at the heart of agricultural transformation.

Speaking at the opening session of Africa Food Systems Forum in the Senegalese capital of Dakar on Monday, Faye said Africa has “all it needs” to become self-sufficient in food and could help “feed the whole world.”

He added: ‘‘With 65% of the world’s arable land, a creative youth, and immense resources, our continent has the assets to build its food sovereignty.’’

Faye urged Africa to rely on itself to achieve food security and to adopt a solution-led approach, saying it required massive investments in water management, innovation, local processing, and intra-African trade.

‘Africa lacks nothing’