AFRICA
2 min read
Landslide kills more than 1,000 people in Sudan
Darfur's army-aligned governor describes the disaster as a "humanitarian tragedy that goes beyond the borders of the region".
Landslide kills more than 1,000 people in Sudan
The floods and landslide come amid war in Sudan. / Reuters
September 2, 2025

A devastating landslide wiped out a village in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, killing at least 1,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country’s recent history, a rebel group controlling the area said late Monday.

The tragedy happened Sunday in the Tarasin village in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains after days of heavy rainfall in late August, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army said in a statement.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” the statement read.

The village was “completely leveled to the ground,” the group said, appealing to the UN and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.

Disaster amid war

Darfur's army-aligned governor, Minni Minnawi, called the landslide a "humanitarian tragedy that goes beyond the borders of the region".

Recommended
RELATEDTRT Global - Sudan’s famine: ‘My children ask me daily, ‘When will we eat?’

"We appeal to international humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and provide support and assistance at this critical moment, for the tragedy is greater than what our people can bear alone," he said in a statement.

Much of Darfur, including the area where the landslide occurred, remains largely inaccessible to international aid organisations due to ongoing fighting, severely limiting the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance.

The disaster comes as Sudan continues to bear the brunt of a lingering war between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which started in April 2023, killing tens of thousands of people and creating the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

The country is also grappling with a cholera outbreak since last year, which has killed more than 2,500 people , according to health authorities.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us