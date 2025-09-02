US President Donald Trump has said he is surprised that Israel’s once-powerful lobby in Washington is losing influence in Congress, acknowledging a generational shift in opinion within his own Republican Party.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Caller on Friday, which was published on Monday, Trump said support for Israel in Congress was "a thing of the past" compared to its dominance two decades ago.

"I will tell you, Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen," Trump said.

"Today, it doesn’t have that strong a lobby. It’s amazing."

He added that in the past, "you couldn’t speak badly" about Israel and remain in politics, but that now figures such as Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive allies had changed the debate.

"Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress, and now they don’t. I’m a little surprised to see that," Trump said.

The comments came after a March Pew Research Center poll showed that 53 percent of US adults viewed Israel unfavorably, up from 42 percent in 2022.

Among Republicans under 50, unfavourable views rose from 35 percent to 50 percent in the same period.