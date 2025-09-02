AFRICA
2 min read
South Sudan President Kiir sacks governor, reshuffles cabinet
A peace deal gives the president the prerogative to appoint and dismiss government officials at both the national and state levels.
South Sudan President Kiir sacks governor, reshuffles cabinet
President Kiir gave no reasons were given for the dismissals. / AP
September 2, 2025

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state, Emmanuel Okello, and reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday. Three ministers have been affected by the latest changes.

In the first decree read out on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Kiir moved Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Wek Mamer Kuol to the office of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

In another decree, Kiir moved Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mary Nawai to Youth and Sport Ministry.

In a third decree, Kiir moved Youth and Sport Minister Joseph Geng Akec to become Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Sherif replaces Okello

In the fourth decree, Kiir sacked Emmanuel Okello, the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state, and replaced him with Sherif Daniel Sherif.

Recommended

He also dismissed Taban Abel Aguek as the deputy commissioner general of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, replacing him with John Malek.

No reasons were given for the changes.

The oil-rich nation became the world's newest country in 2011 after seceding from Sudan, but it was then engulfed by civil war after Kiir and his deputy, Riek Machar, fell out.

A 2018 power-sharing agreement has been fraught with problems.

The peace deal gives the president the prerogative to appoint and dismiss government officials at both the national and state levels.

Kiir can only appoint and dismiss officials who belong to other political parties with the consent of the leadership of those parties.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us