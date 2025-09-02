South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state, Emmanuel Okello, and reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday. Three ministers have been affected by the latest changes.
In the first decree read out on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Kiir moved Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Wek Mamer Kuol to the office of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.
In another decree, Kiir moved Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mary Nawai to Youth and Sport Ministry.
In a third decree, Kiir moved Youth and Sport Minister Joseph Geng Akec to become Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.
Sherif replaces Okello
In the fourth decree, Kiir sacked Emmanuel Okello, the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state, and replaced him with Sherif Daniel Sherif.
He also dismissed Taban Abel Aguek as the deputy commissioner general of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, replacing him with John Malek.
No reasons were given for the changes.
The oil-rich nation became the world's newest country in 2011 after seceding from Sudan, but it was then engulfed by civil war after Kiir and his deputy, Riek Machar, fell out.
A 2018 power-sharing agreement has been fraught with problems.
The peace deal gives the president the prerogative to appoint and dismiss government officials at both the national and state levels.
Kiir can only appoint and dismiss officials who belong to other political parties with the consent of the leadership of those parties.