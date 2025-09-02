South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state, Emmanuel Okello, and reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday. Three ministers have been affected by the latest changes.

In the first decree read out on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), Kiir moved Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Wek Mamer Kuol to the office of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

In another decree, Kiir moved Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mary Nawai to Youth and Sport Ministry.

In a third decree, Kiir moved Youth and Sport Minister Joseph Geng Akec to become Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Sherif replaces Okello

In the fourth decree, Kiir sacked Emmanuel Okello, the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state, and replaced him with Sherif Daniel Sherif.