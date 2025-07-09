As the sun blazes down on a semi-arid patch in northern Kenya, Lonyang'ata Ewoi watches with a sense of foreboding as his herd of goats goes about nibbling at the sparse, dry grass.

For decades, the 58-year-old pastoralist and his family have depended on livestock for their livelihood.

They now face a reality their ancestors couldn't have imagined; the land that sustained them is degrading fast, exacerbated by climate change.

"The rains are unpredictable, the grass is disappearing, and diseases are killing our animals," Ewoi tells TRT Afrika. "If nothing changes, our children will have no future in herding."

Northern Kenya's travails mirror those of many other countries on the continent, where 270 million people rely on livestock for food, income, and cultural identity.

Amid mounting pressure on land and livelihoods, Kenya is emerging as a testing ground for sustainable solutions.

On July 2, representatives of 32 African countries were in Nairobi for a conference of the Food Systems Integrated Program of the Global Environment Facility.

The event, co-organised by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, focused on transforming food systems that are regenerative, nature-positive, resilient, inclusive and pollution-free.

"Animal-sourced food is vital for nutrition and livelihoods, but the sector must evolve to balance growth with sustainability, equity and health," says Marialia Lucio Restrepo of the FAO's animal production and health division.

Statistics present a compelling case for urgent change and adaptation.

Livestock accounts for 62% of Africa's agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from cattle. Zoonotic diseases, feed shortages and land conflicts complete the cocktail of negatives threatening the sector's existence.

But as Kenya is showing, this can be reversed. The country's zero-grazing dairy units ease pressure on rangelands, supported by climate-smart fodder innovations.

"Green infrastructure, such as trees, must connect to livestock systems for environmental health," says Michael Misiko, a conservation expert.

"Establishing resilient food systems through these integrated methods may seem simplistic, but they are crucial for sustainability,’’ he adds.

Pan-African strategies

As Kenya charts its course, some neighbouring countries are exploring alternative ways to combat the crisis.

Tanzania is integrating farming, fishing and livestock rearing, using rice husks to make nutritious animal feed.

"Such methods are important in linking farmers to sustainable markets for agriculture and livestock-generated waste," says Ezekiel Petro Maro of the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute.

"The same waste products can also be used in restoring ecosystems and promoting efficient pastureland management."

RELATED TRT Global - Will Nigeria's new livestock ministry end deadly herder-farmer conflict?

Along the floodplain of the Niger river, Nigeria is restoring grazing reserves and native grasses while empowering women and youth involved in integrated farming. This is part of broader initiatives aimed at curbing frequent deadly clashes between nomadic herders and settled farmers.

Further south, Eswatini is restoring 30,000 hectares of degraded land and pioneering sustainable feed solutions such as black soldier fly larvae – a protein-rich, low-cost alternative.

"This project isn't just about better feed; it's about transforming food systems and lifting rural communities," says Thulani Owen Sibiya of Eswatini's ministry of agriculture.

Agents of change

Young Professionals for Agricultural Development (YPARD), a nonprofit whose mission is to enable sustainable agri-food systems, believes that youth-led solutions could bring about a transformation in the livestock sector.

"Young farmers bring fresh ideas, from digital tools to sustainable practices," says a YPARD representative.

"They must be heard because their involvement is a game-changer in guiding global efforts toward resilient, equitable livestock systems that can be enhanced at the click of a button."

RELATED TRT Global - Climate Change: How Niger battles desertification, drought

Women, too, are central to this transformation. In Ethiopia, dairy farmer Alemnesh Teklu faces challenges that resonate across the region.

"We lack quality feed, veterinary services, and fair markets. Women like me work hard to feed our families, but we need better support to make livestock farming sustainable," Teklu tells TRT Afrika.

She is convinced that interventions can make a difference. "When projects reach women farmers, when we get training and support, we don't just survive. We thrive. Our livestock can feed our families and heal the land."

Pastoralists like Lonyang'ata Ewoi view the promise of sustainable transformation of the livestock sector with cautious optimism.

"If we can restore our grasslands and find better ways to feed our animals, my children might yet inherit a future in herding," he says.

While Kenya is leading by example, transformation of livestock systems isn't just about animals or economics; it's also about preserving ways of life while adapting to an uncertain climate future.