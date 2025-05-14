BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Mali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new management
A Malian judge is expected to order on Thursday the reopening of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine under new management at the request of Mali's government.
Mali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new management
Barrick Gold has had a long-running dispute with the Malian government over revenue. / Photo: Reuters
May 14, 2025

A Malian judge is expected to order on Thursday the reopening of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine under new management at the request of Mali's government, three people familiar with the matter said.

The order would represent a major escalation of a dispute between the country and the Canadian miner that has seen operations suspended since January.

Barrick and Mali's military-led government have been at odds since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that increases taxes and gives Mali's government a greater share in the gold mine.

Operations were halted after the government seized around 3 metric tonnes of gold worth $317 million at last week's price, accusing the company of not fulfilling its tax obligations. The government had been blocking Barrick's gold exports since early November.

New management body

As a shareholder with a 20% stake in the facility, the West African country requested reopening of the mine at the Tribunal de Commerce de Bamako Court, two of the people said.

If the judge agrees, a new management body would be appointed to reopen and run the mines, the two people added.

The latest development comes as the two sides negotiate another memorandum of understanding.

Thursday is the deadline for value-added tax payment in Mali. Barrick's mine is listed under VAT payers in Mali's tax system.

Spokespersons for Barrick and Mali's Mines Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us