Heavy waves have since Saturday flooded Ghana's coastal Volta Region, displacing some 1,000 people and destroying homes and schools, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The community of Agavedzi, near the border with Togo, was the heaviest hit by the "tidal waves", as the ocean swells are locally referred to, with 51 houses and more than 300 people uprooted.

"We are aware of your situation and are determined to take proactive measures," said Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, who declared the state of emergency as he visited the area over the weekend.

Though coastal flooding from ocean surges is a recurring problem in this stretch of Ghana, residents say authorities have been slow to come up with a lasting solution.

Sea wall

A sea wall started several years ago remains only partially built. Fishermen have urged a comprehensive approach, including dredging to help control the ocean's encroachment.

While coastline erosion is natural, experts have warned that climate change is exacerbating the problem in Ghana, where a quarter of the population lives along its 550-kilometre (350-mile) coast.

The areas affected by the weekend's tidal surge also include Some, Salakope and Amutinu.

Local Agavedzi assembly member Eben Assah said that the disaster had severely disrupted economic activities, education and healthcare in the affected areas.

'Not the first time'

"This is not the first time we have experienced such destruction from tidal waves. The damage is worsened by the uncompleted sea defence wall. We are appealing to the government to prioritise its completion," said Sylvester Kumawu, another local assembly member.

He further warned that if left unaddressed, the advancing sea could overrun the key Keta-Aflao road, cutting off vital transportation routes.

Noble Wadjah, coordinator of the Coastal Civil Society Organisations Forum, warned that without action, "sections of our population (will) disappear due to environmental neglect."

"If this continues, entire towns will be wiped off the map, with disastrous social and economic consequences," he said.

Intervention

Health workers from the Ghana Health Service are expected to arrive in the area to provide medical screenings for affected residents.

A clinical psychologist will also be available to support those experiencing trauma from the disaster.