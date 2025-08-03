Gunmen kidnapped more than 50 people in northwest Nigeria in a mass abduction, according to a private conflict monitoring report created for the United Nations and seen by AFP on Sunday.

"Armed bandits" targeted the village of Sabon Garin Damri in Zamfara state on Friday, the report said.

The gangs often kidnap for ransom, loot villages and demand taxes.

The report said this was the first "mass capture" incident in the Bakura local government area this year, "the recent trend of mass captures in Zamfara has been concerning," noting "a shift in bandit strategy toward more large-scale attacks in northern Zamfara."

Bandits kill 33 people despite receiving ransom