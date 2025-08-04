TÜRKİYE
How do you arm Israel and brace justice for Eygi in unison: Slain activist's family asks US senator
Eygi’s relatives criticise Senator Cantwell for opposing Bernie Sanders’ resolutions to block Israel arms sales during the second year of genocide in Gaza.
Eygi was participating in a nonviolent demonstration in the occupied West Bank when she was killed. / AP
August 4, 2025

The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, has called out US Senator Maria Cantwell for opposing two congressional resolutions that would have blocked weapons sales to Israel.

Eygi, a constituent in Cantwell’s home state of Washington, was shot in the head by Israeli forces on September 6, 2024, while participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the family said they had sent a letter to Cantwell expressing frustration with her stance.

“We asked her to explain how she reconciled this support with the pursuit of justice for Aysenur, who was her constituent,” the family wrote.

The letter condemned Cantwell’s votes against Senate Joint Resolutions 34 and 41, both introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders to halt planned weapons transfers to Israel, including tens of thousands of automatic assault rifles.

While Senator Patty Murray, also representing Washington, supported the resolutions, the family said Cantwell’s opposition reflected a broader disconnect between her rhetoric on human rights and her legislative decisions.

“A meaningful step, aligning with Washingtonians' call for accountability,” they said of Murray’s vote.

How do you reconcile

“How do you reconcile your support for the US-funded continuation of Israel's internationally recognised war crimes alongside your duty to seek justice for Aysenur?” the family asked Cantwell directly in the letter.

They argued that Cantwell’s votes created an “irreconcilable” contradiction, backing the very policies that, in their view, allowed for Eygi’s killing while blocking efforts to hold Israel accountable.

Eygi was participating in a nonviolent demonstration in the occupied West Bank when she was killed.

Her death came amid soaring Israeli violence across Palestinian territories.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, at least 1,012 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the dismantling of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
