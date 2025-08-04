Ghana has given satellite and digital television services provider MultiChoice, Africa's biggest pay television company, until August 7, 2025, to review all its subscription charges or face a suspension in the country.

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George told parliament that the South Africa-based operator is required to implement a 30 percent reduction of charges on all its packages for customers in the country.

George, however, says MultiChoice has not heeded calls for reduction, citing various reasons, including a 240 percent depreciation of the Ghanaian currency, cedi, in the past eight years, state media Ghana News Agency reports.

George argued that MultiChoice’s reasons were unfounded, stating that Ghana’s economic situation had improved over the past seven months, which warrants a reduction in subscription fees.

‘No justification’

He said the MultiChoice subscription rates in Ghana were higher compared with other countries in Africa.

‘‘It’s the same content, the same old movies that are being shown. So, there is no justification for Ghana being almost 30 percent more expensive,” he said.