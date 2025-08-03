The Sudanese army said on Sunday that its forces repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan.
A military statement said personnel and material damage were reported among RSF forces in the attack that targeted the city’s northeastern and southwestern parts.
There was no comment from the rebel group.
El-Fasher is a vital hub for humanitarian operations in Darfur, but has been under a strict RSF siege and recurrent clashes for more than a year, despite international efforts to broker a humanitarian truce and allow aid deliveries.
The army and the RSF have been fighting a civil war since April 2023 that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, according to the UN and local authorities.