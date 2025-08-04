At least 14 civilians were killed and dozens injured by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur State, a rights group said on Monday.

According to the Emergency Lawyers, an independent human rights watchdog, the RSF committed “a horrific massacre” targeting civilians trying to flee Qarni village, northwest of El-Fasher city, on Saturday, leaving 14 civilians dead and several others injured with varying severity.

The group said several civilians were also abducted, without giving further details.

The latest attack came amid a “suffocating siege imposed by the RSF on El-Fasher for over two months, which has led to a near-total collapse of health services, severe shortages of food and medicine, and widespread malnutrition and disease among thousands of civilians, especially children,” the rights group said.

Safe evacuation