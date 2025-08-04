South Africa is seeking new markets in Africa and Asia as it negotiates with the United States over looming 30% trade tariffs, which could cost around 30,000 jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

Government ministers expressed frustration with the United States over the tariffs -- among those due to take effect against several countries later this week, saying South African exports do not compete with US industry and were only a fraction of that country's total imports.

The 30% tariff is the highest in sub-Saharan Africa and comes as diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States are in tatters over a range of domestic and international policies.

"Our foremost priority is protecting our export industries," President Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

"We will continue to engage the US in an attempt to preserve market access for our products. We must also accelerate the diversification of our export markets, particularly by deepening intra-African trade," he said.

The United States is South Africa's second-largest trading partner by country after China.

The tariffs will in particular hit South Africa's agriculture, automotive and textiles sectors, officials said, although 35% of exports are exempted, including copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles and certain critical minerals.

Negotiations amid ‘extreme provocation’

The impact on growth depends on various factors, including the sourcing of alternative markets, Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said in a statement.

He cited forecasts that the impact may shave 0.2% off growth, which was only around 0.1% in the first quarter of this year.

The South African Reserve Bank last week warned that the US levy could cost 100,000 jobs, with unemployment already at more than 30%

But trade department director general Simphiwe Hamilton told reporters Monday their estimate was that approximately 30,000 jobs could be affected.