Security forces kill over 50 Al Shabab terrorists in battle for Somalia's Bariire town
The African Union Mission in Somalia says the terrorists were killed in an operation to recapture the strategic town of Bariire.
The mission also rejected media reports suggesting heavy casualties among its soldiers. / Others
August 4, 2025

The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) says over 50 Al Shabab terrorists were killed in a joint military operation with the Somali army in the town of Bariire in the Lower Shabelle region.

During the operation, many Al Shabab terrorists sustained serious injuries, according to a statement by the AU mission in Somalia on Sunday.

"AUSSOM and SNAF troops are determined to recapture Bariire town and other territories still under Al Shabab control to ensure lasting peace and security for the people of Somalia," said El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the special representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia, in the statement.

The mission also rejected media reports suggesting heavy casualties among its soldiers during the operation.

Bariire is a strategic agricultural town located 73 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Al Shabab, which has been unleashing terror in Somalia for more than 16 years, regularly targets security forces, government officials and civilians.

SOURCE:AA
