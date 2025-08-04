The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) says over 50 Al Shabab terrorists were killed in a joint military operation with the Somali army in the town of Bariire in the Lower Shabelle region.

During the operation, many Al Shabab terrorists sustained serious injuries, according to a statement by the AU mission in Somalia on Sunday.

"AUSSOM and SNAF troops are determined to recapture Bariire town and other territories still under Al Shabab control to ensure lasting peace and security for the people of Somalia," said El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the special representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia, in the statement.

The mission also rejected media reports suggesting heavy casualties among its soldiers during the operation.