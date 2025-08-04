At least 55 irregular African migrants have drowned when a boat capsized off the coast of Yemen, officials said Sunday.

The boat with dozens of migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, sank off the coast of Abyan province in southern Yemen at dawn due to bad weather conditions, a security source told Anadolu news agency.

Abdel Qader Bajameel, director of the Health Office in Zinjibar, the provincial capital, told Anadolu that the bodies of 54 Ethiopians and one Yemeni have been recovered.

Authorities are still searching for dozens of missing passengers. Bajameel said all the victims have been buried.

Earlier Sunday, Abyan police said in a statement that rescue teams were conducting a large-scale humanitarian operation to recover the bodies, adding that the migrants attempted to reach Yemen via a smuggling boat from the Horn of Africa.

Mass casualties