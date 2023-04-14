By Charles Mgbolu

They are young Africans, mostly in their mid-twenties, practising the fine art of what Michael Caine's character in The Prestige describes as "taking the ordinary something and making it do something extraordinary".

Standing before an audience watching intently, determined to catch the act, they summon all their expertise to deliver a sleight of hand that masks the moment, eliciting gasps, screams and then deafening applause.

Magic is in the air across the continent as this band of young Africans conjure up a new kind of entertainment, and grow the audience for it to thrive.

In the western world, famous magicians and illusionists such as Dynamo, David Copperfield, Paul Daniels and David Blaine hold sway on social media. Africa's young practitioners are now putting the continent out there, riding modern trends and the power of social media to create and showcase jaw-dropping illusions comparable with the best.

TRT Afrika profiles five young magicians doing Africa proud on the global stage.

Babs Cardini (Nigeria)

Babatunde Kasumu Tinubu, aka Babs Cardini, from Lagos is 23, and already the most profiled illusionist from Nigeria in local and international media. "I've always wanted to be a magician. I knew this was my calling since the age of five. My fans know me as a street magician and illusionist," he says.

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, Babs has created a world of mindboggling illusions. He has performed for music celebrities and on live television, almost always leaving his audiences gaping.

In a viral video featuring Nigerian singers Davido and Mayorkun, Babs is seen performing an illusion where Davido feels a touch on his shoulder, when Babs was in fact touching Mayorkun at the exact spot. It left both music stars screaming in amazement.

“Magic has the capability to bring so much light that raises every mood. This is the effect I want to bring. This is the gift I want to offer everyone, especially young Africans who are really going through a lot now," says Babs, who broke into the limelight after finishing as a semi-finalist at a national talent hunt in Lagos.

Mwesigwa Jonathan (Uganda)

Magic happened to Mwesigwa Jonathan at 16. Beginning as a street magician with American illusionist Criss Angel as his inspiration, the now 23-year-old has managed to hone his craft and become one of Uganda's most promising practitioners.

“I watched Criss Angel do magic on TV and wanted to emulate him. Becoming a magician was for me the closest thing to being a real superhero. I wanted to be someone who would be an inspiration to young people, just like a superhero," Jonathan tells TRT Afrika.

Magic in Uganda is still at a nascent stage, but Jonathan is rippling the big waters allready, performing at gigs for multinational organisations and featuring prominently in local media.

“I am not yet very big on social media, but am starting to get attention. A lot of young people see my videos and send me DMs, saying how they are inspired by my perseverance despite all the obstacles here in Uganda. The people who did street magic in the past here misrepresented the craft. They dressed dirty and portrayed magic as dark and evil, which it isn't," he explains.

"This has affected how people see and treat magicians here, and I am trying hard to correct that stereotype. It's not been easy, but I am determined to work hard at my craft and change this narrative."

Jonathan dreams of making it to the holy grail of magic. "I want to someday perform in Las Vegas. That's the home of magic. That would be the day my biggest dream comes true," he says.

Bernard Badu Arkoh (Ghana)

Unlike Jonathan, 27-year-old Bernard Badu Arkoh, known to his fans as Bernard the Magician, didn't have to go far to be inspired. He found it at home.

“My father was a magician. I stepped into his shoes because I didn't want to forget him... because I am constantly inspired by him. I want to always do him proud," Bernard tells TRT Afrika.

An electrical engineer by training from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Bernard graduated in 2018 and lectured as a teaching assistant at his alma mater before an alternative career in the art of illusion beckoned.

The SAT, GRE and Math Olympiad trainer with over 8 years' experience began performing magic professionally in 2018. Prior to that, he had only performed in high school.

Bernard hasn't done badly since, having enthralled local audiences as well as various dignitaries, including the Vice President of Ghana. "I want to perform at the World Cup. That's my big dream," says the young magician, whose other role models are David Copperfield, David Blaine and JS Magic.

Kelvin Kimotho (Kenya)

Kelvin Kimotho, aka Kay the Magician, is the current winner of the Talanta Mtaani all-star talent hunt show in Kenya. He has been performing magic tricks for 13 years, a passion that he feels has been therapeutic for him in more ways than one.

“I fell in love with magic after seeing the famous David Blaine perform on TV,” the 24-year-old tells TRT Afrika.

As a child, Kelvin had been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition that may see children struggle with paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviours or being overly active.

"Becoming a performer in magic has helped me deal with a lot of my symptoms," he says. “I channelled the energy from my hyper-activeness into being very thoughtful, controlled, and creative. This helped me a great deal when I started performing magic tricks."

Kelvin is now well known in Kenya and beyond as an illusionist with a special talent for card tricks.

Anotidaishe Chikaka (Zimbabwe)

He is 23 and has been performing breathtaking magic for bewildered audiences in his native Zimbabwe for five years. Anotidaishe Chikaka, alias Vortex, is also a hip hop artist and was nominated for Best Supporting Hip Hop Act last year at the annual Changamire Hip Hop Awards, one of Zimbabwe's more prominent music events.

Vortex is known for his spontaneous street shows, videos of which have gone viral on Zimbabwean social media on several occasions. "I am doing this because I want to make people smile and be happy. I am not doing this for fame," he tells TRT Afrika.

Like all budding magicians, Vortex draws inspiration from the best in the business. He is fascinated by the work of Shin Lim and Spidey, the hypnotist known for his eye-level card routines and mentalism.

"Magic is still in its infancy in Zimbabwe, but I am glad to be part of the effort to give it direction and help inspire a younger generation that loves the art and wants to be part of it," he says