Zelensky hails South Africa's efforts towards resolving Russia-Ukraine war
Ramaphosa spoke with presidents of Russia and Ukraine in separate phone calls.
South Africa's Ramaphosa had hosted Ukraine's Zelenskyy earlier this year. / AP
August 9, 2025

South Africa's president said he spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, a day after he had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss "peace process efforts".

The South African government has been criticised at home and abroad for initially refusing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has always maintained it holds an unaligned position and in April hosted Zelensky in Pretoria.

Cyril Ramaphosa "received a briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peace process between Russia and Ukraine," the presidency said in a statement, using an alternative transliteration of his name.

Zelensky "expressed his appreciation for South Africa's continued support in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict and affirmed Ukraine's commitment to securing a lasting peace with Russia," it said.

Call with Putin

"The efforts that this country makes in fostering peace processes around the world are recognised," Ramaphosa told journalists earlier in the day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also confirmed that he discussed ways to achieve peace in Ukraine in a call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

"Cyril also shared details of his conversation with the Russian side. Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: the path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. We are ready for this,"

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced that he had spoken to Putin following the Russian president's "request to brief President Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine".

Putin on Friday also held consultations with the leaders of China and India, seeking support from his key allies ahead of a likely summit with Donald Trump.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
