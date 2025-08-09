South Africa's president said he spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, a day after he had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss "peace process efforts".

The South African government has been criticised at home and abroad for initially refusing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has always maintained it holds an unaligned position and in April hosted Zelensky in Pretoria.

Cyril Ramaphosa "received a briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peace process between Russia and Ukraine," the presidency said in a statement, using an alternative transliteration of his name.

Zelensky "expressed his appreciation for South Africa's continued support in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict and affirmed Ukraine's commitment to securing a lasting peace with Russia," it said.

Call with Putin