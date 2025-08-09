The US President, Donald Trump, has been asked about reports that Somaliland, an unrecognised breakaway region in Somalia, has expressed interest in accommodating displaced Palestinians from Gaza should the US recognise its independence.

"We’re looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we're working on that right now," Trump responded, avoiding a direct answer, during a peace summit with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House.

Earlier this year, the US president reportedly proposed the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel’s ongoing genocidal war has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The plan to expel Palestinians to another country has sparked international condemnation.

More countries slam Israel's Gaza reoccupation plan