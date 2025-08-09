The US President, Donald Trump, has been asked about reports that Somaliland, an unrecognised breakaway region in Somalia, has expressed interest in accommodating displaced Palestinians from Gaza should the US recognise its independence.
"We’re looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we're working on that right now," Trump responded, avoiding a direct answer, during a peace summit with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House.
Earlier this year, the US president reportedly proposed the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel’s ongoing genocidal war has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.
The plan to expel Palestinians to another country has sparked international condemnation.
More countries slam Israel's Gaza reoccupation plan
Meanwhile, nations around the world have condemned Israel's plan to seize control of Gaza City, saying it would only worsen the genocide and lead to more bloodshed.
"This escalation will do nothing to end the humanitarian horror in Gaza or the deepening suffering of both the Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians. Nor will it advance long-term peace and security for the Israeli people," Canadian PM Mark Carney said in a statement.
A statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Doha views the decision as "a dangerous development that threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian suffering resulting from the ongoing war in the strip, exacerbates its disastrous repercussions and undermines efforts aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire."
The United States has not overtly reacted to Israel's latest announcement.
President Donald Trump said he was focused on increasing humanitarian aid into Gaza and "as far as the rest of it... that's going to be pretty much up to Israel".