A bus carrying mourners from a funeral crashed in western Kenya on Friday leaving at least 21 dead, an official said, a day after deadly plane and train accidents killed 14.
The latest deadly accident follows an aircraft crash near the capital Nairobi on Thursday, when an air ambulance came down in a residential area killing six people.
The same day, local media reported that a collision between a train and bus killed eight.
Friday's incident happened at around 5:00 pm local (1400 GMT) in Kisumu County after a bus - believed to be returning from a funeral earlier that day, according to local media - crashed, Regional Traffic Commander Kisumu, Peter Maina, said.
‘Lost control’
"The vehicle lost control, veered, rolled onto the other side of the road," he told reporters at the scene.
"We lost 21 persons, and amongst the 21 who lost their lives were 10 women, and a girl aged 10, and 10 men," he said.
Five people were seriously hurt in the incident, he said, among them an eight-month-old baby who was currently receiving care at a nearby hospital.
The cause of the crash was not clear, Maina said, adding that investigations were ongoing.
Local media reported the incident took place on a notorious section of road where accidents are frequent.