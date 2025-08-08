A bus carrying mourners from a funeral crashed in western Kenya on Friday leaving at least 21 dead, an official said, a day after deadly plane and train accidents killed 14.

The latest deadly accident follows an aircraft crash near the capital Nairobi on Thursday, when an air ambulance came down in a residential area killing six people.

The same day, local media reported that a collision between a train and bus killed eight.

Friday's incident happened at around 5:00 pm local (1400 GMT) in Kisumu County after a bus - believed to be returning from a funeral earlier that day, according to local media - crashed, Regional Traffic Commander Kisumu, Peter Maina, said.

‘Lost control’