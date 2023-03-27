Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has become the most-capped player in the world with 198 games when he featured for Portugal in their 6-0 victory over Luxemburg on Sunday.

That has made him the player with most appearances than anyone else in men’s international football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, dethroned Bader Al-Mutawa of the Kuwaiti national team who had 196 games since 2022, with his last week’s 197th appearance against Liechtenstein in a UEFA EURO Qualifiers match.

He is among a few players to have won more than five Ballon d’Or, and five Champions leagues but also the only player to has scored more than 800 goals in 1100 games in his career.

Ronaldo is the most followed sports personality on social media with over 513 million followers on Instagram.