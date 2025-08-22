12 hours ago
Kenya crashed out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday after they lost 4-3 in post-match penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw in the quarter finals.
The co-hosts had a goal ruled out for offside after taking the lead in the second half, before Madagascar scored the leveler in the 66th minute.
Toky Rakotondraibe converted the decisive penalty after Alphonce Omija missed for Kenya.
Kenya were bidding to reach their first continental semi-final in 38 years. Madagascar finished third-place in the last edition of the tournament.
SOURCE:TRT Afrika