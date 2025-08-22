SPORTS
2 min read
CHAN quarter finals set with East African hosts in spotlight
The knockout stage of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) kicks off this weekend with three East African nations hosting the quarter-finals.
Sudan enters the match with a particularly strong record against their North African opponents at the CHAN. / Others
14 hours ago

The knockout stage of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) kicks off this weekend with three East African nations hosting quarter-final clashes against continental heavyweights.

On Friday, Kenya will face Madagascar in Nairobi, while co-hosts Tanzania take on two-time defending champions Morocco in Dar es Salaam.

Kenya have conceded just once in four matches on their debut at the tournament but will be wary of Madagascar’s quick transitions. For the first time in 38 years, the Harambee Stars will line up in the knockout phase of a major continental competition.

Calming excited fans

The buzz in Nairobi is electric, but head coach Benni McCarthy has one message for his players: keep calm, CAF media reports.

“This is a massive occasion not just for the players and coaches, but for the country as well,” McCarthy said on Thursday in a pre-match conference.

“None of these players has ever been at this stage before, so the most important thing is to stay calm and not let the weight of the moment overwhelm us.”

Madagascar’s Head coach Romuald Felix Rakotondrabe is however unfazed.

“We’re here because of hard work, and facing Kenya at home will be tough. But that motivates us even more,” Rakotondrabe said.

“Kenya are strong technically and tactically, very compact and quick in transition. It won’t be easy, but this is a quarterfinal — anything can happen, even away from home”, he adds.

Other matches

Tanzania, meanwhile, topped their group with four clean sheets, but Morocco arrive as the tournament’s top scorers with eight goals.

Both coaches — Tanzania’s Hamad Suleiman and Morocco’s Tarik Sektioui — struck confident but contrasting tones in their pre-match press conferences.

On Saturday, August 23, Sudan meet Algeria in Zanzibar in a clash of contrasting styles. Sudan, unbeaten in the group stage, scored five goals from just eight shots on target, while Algeria — also with five goals — boast a stronger defensive record, with eight clean sheets in their last 10 games.

Later in Kampala, Uganda host defending champions Senegal.

Uganda’s attack has netted eight goals but conceded six, while Senegal have let in just one in the group stage.

The quarter-finals promise high stakes and fierce battles as teams fight for a place in the CHAN semi-finals.

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
