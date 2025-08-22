The knockout stage of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) kicks off this weekend with three East African nations hosting quarter-final clashes against continental heavyweights.

On Friday, Kenya will face Madagascar in Nairobi, while co-hosts Tanzania take on two-time defending champions Morocco in Dar es Salaam.

Kenya have conceded just once in four matches on their debut at the tournament but will be wary of Madagascar’s quick transitions. For the first time in 38 years, the Harambee Stars will line up in the knockout phase of a major continental competition.

Calming excited fans

The buzz in Nairobi is electric, but head coach Benni McCarthy has one message for his players: keep calm, CAF media reports.

“This is a massive occasion not just for the players and coaches, but for the country as well,” McCarthy said on Thursday in a pre-match conference.

“None of these players has ever been at this stage before, so the most important thing is to stay calm and not let the weight of the moment overwhelm us.”

Madagascar’s Head coach Romuald Felix Rakotondrabe is however unfazed.

“We’re here because of hard work, and facing Kenya at home will be tough. But that motivates us even more,” Rakotondrabe said.